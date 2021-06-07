Financial Survey: Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.56 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -118.50

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

