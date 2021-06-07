FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Hits $42.90 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $42.90 million and $9.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002586 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 762,682,462 coins and its circulating supply is 240,906,339 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

