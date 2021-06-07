Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0032

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $87,607.71 and approximately $42.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00125374 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002413 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.01002089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

