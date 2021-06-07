First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.44

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 226309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

A number of analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.43.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

