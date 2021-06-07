First Horizon Corp Acquires 1,393 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,970 shares of company stock worth $41,692,961 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,294. The company has a market capitalization of $221.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

