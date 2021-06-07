First Horizon Corp Buys 13,880 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 371,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.