First Horizon Corp Buys 1,635 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.13. 18,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

