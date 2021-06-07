First Horizon Corp Has $6.20 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

