First Horizon Corp Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 175,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.89. The company had a trading volume of 985,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736,873. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

