First Horizon Corp Has $9.28 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $6.91 on Monday, hitting $879.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,927. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $889.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $828.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

