First Horizon Corp Purchases 6,871 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 677,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

