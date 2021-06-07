First Horizon Corp Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The company has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

