First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.36. 157,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. The firm has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.