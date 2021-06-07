First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $463.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.