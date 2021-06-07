First Horizon Corp Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,116,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 184,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.99. 64,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

