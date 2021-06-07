First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13,100.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13,100.00 and last traded at $13,100.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13,000.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12,363.00.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.