Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Fiserv worth $163,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

