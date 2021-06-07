Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 2.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Five Below worth $85,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $184.48. 18,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,588. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.26.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

