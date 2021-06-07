Flamingo Price Tops $0.62 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $92.65 million and $24.07 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

