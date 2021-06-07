Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 9,016 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 2,405,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $17,050,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $5,018,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

