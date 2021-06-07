FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0350 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $37,433.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

