Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Flow has a market capitalization of $570.98 million and $53.78 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $13.46 or 0.00039819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

