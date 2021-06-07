FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.61. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.