FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0034

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $464,503.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

