FOAM Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $5,426.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.01061389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.10304037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053744 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,514,733 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.