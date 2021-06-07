Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 1.1%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.68. 113,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 91,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several brokerages have commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.