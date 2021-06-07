Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 1.1%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.68. 113,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 91,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
Several brokerages have commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
