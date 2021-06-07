Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

