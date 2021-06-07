Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $211.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.