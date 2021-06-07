Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.05 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,221 shares of company stock valued at $133,454,270 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $150.73 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.