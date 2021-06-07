Forsta AP Fonden Sells 24,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.74 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

