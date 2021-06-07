Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

