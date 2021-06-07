Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

