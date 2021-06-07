Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

