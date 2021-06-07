Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $120.61 million and $3.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00284096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00251685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.16 or 0.01161302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.91 or 0.99532789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 121,009,285 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

