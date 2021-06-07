Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

FDEV stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,882.30.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

