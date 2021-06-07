Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

Shares of LON:FDEV traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,882.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 58.04. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

