Function X (FX) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Function X has a total market cap of $126.26 million and approximately $463,160.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,775.34 or 1.00124250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00075322 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,933,244 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

