Function X (FX) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Function X has a total market cap of $126.26 million and approximately $463,160.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,775.34 or 1.00124250 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039766 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010638 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00075322 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008906 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
