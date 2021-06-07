Fundamenta Achieves Market Capitalization of $609,327.14 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $609,327.14 and $1.26 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00275237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01138341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.86 or 0.99853067 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,956,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,827 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.