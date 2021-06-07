Fundamental Research Cuts TCF Financial (CSE:TCF) Price Target to C$0.58

TCF Financial (CSE:TCF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.60 to C$0.58 in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE: TCF / Frankfurt: 3P2N / OTC: TCFF) LOI for Development Financing / Q1-2021 Revenue Up 50% ” and dated May 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.