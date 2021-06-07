Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $566,970.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00266833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.01112099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.22 or 0.99393033 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.