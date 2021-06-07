Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $414,719.52

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $414,719.52 and $6,597.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusible has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00285754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00248271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.01199443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,152.15 or 1.00164658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.72 or 0.01096405 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

