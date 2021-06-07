Fusion Market Capitalization Achieves $46.86 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $46.86 million and $1.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,853.62 or 0.99713148 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,515,060 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.