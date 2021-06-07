Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,940 ($38.41). The company had a trading volume of 242,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,267. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,986 ($39.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.08. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 45.37.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

