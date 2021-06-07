Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $81.61 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $763,793.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00987113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.09 or 0.09794072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

