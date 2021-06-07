GameCredits Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $450,826.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00487702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,911,005 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

