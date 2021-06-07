GamyFi Platform 24-Hour Volume Tops $87,943.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $87,943.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 108% higher against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00005713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00068613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00284419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00254160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01195997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,789.74 or 0.99834931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.11 or 0.01096576 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,571 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

