Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $808,311.33 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,966. The company has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

