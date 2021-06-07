Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $234.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.01. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

