Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 9.2%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 11,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 674,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,877. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $27,941,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.