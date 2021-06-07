Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.71 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $144.55 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 145,608,246 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

